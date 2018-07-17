  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Election 2018, Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK  —The City of Royal Oak is looking to hire people to help with the upcoming Aug. 7 Primary Election in Michigan. The city clerk’s office is looking for additional election workers who are 18 years or older and who have computer experience since laptops are now used in each precinct around the city.

The pay is $150 for the day and a training class will be held prior to the election.

Here’s a more in-depth look at the details from the clerk’s office:

General Qualifications

  • Must be a qualified and registered elector of the State of Michigan.
  • Must be 18 years of age; a person who is 16 or 17 years of age may be appointed with special conditions.
  • Must be able to work be able to work from 6 a.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m. on Election Day.
  • Must have transportation to and from polling location. Shall have a good clerical ability to perform duties.
    Computer experience.

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s