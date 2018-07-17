ROYAL OAK —The City of Royal Oak is looking to hire people to help with the upcoming Aug. 7 Primary Election in Michigan. The city clerk’s office is looking for additional election workers who are 18 years or older and who have computer experience since laptops are now used in each precinct around the city.

The pay is $150 for the day and a training class will be held prior to the election.

Here’s a more in-depth look at the details from the clerk’s office:

General Qualifications

Must be a qualified and registered elector of the State of Michigan.

Must be 18 years of age; a person who is 16 or 17 years of age may be appointed with special conditions.

Must be able to work be able to work from 6 a.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Must have transportation to and from polling location. Shall have a good clerical ability to perform duties.

Computer experience.

Click here for more information.