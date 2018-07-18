  • CBS 62 Live Video

BOSTON (AP) — Approximately 200 people will become new citizens of the United States at ceremony in Massachusetts.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston will host a celebration of the naturalization presided by the Honorable Judge Mary Page Kelley for the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts on Wednesday. The group will be addressed by Vartan Gregorian, president of philanthropic foundation Carnegie Corporation of New York

The Naturalization Oath Ceremony is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. New citizens will be presented with a commemorative edition of the inaugural Address of President John F. Kennedy, and a reception will be held following the event for families.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

