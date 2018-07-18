Looking to sample the best hot dogs around town? National Hot Dog Day is July 18, but check out these Dearborn eateries if your love for the frankfurter is a year-round affair.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog hot spots in Dearborn, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to celebrate this American favorite.

1. A1 Dogs & Burgers

PHOTO: A1 DOGS & BURGERS/ YELP

Topping the list is A1 Dogs & Burgers, which features a dozen signature hot dogs. Located at 15430 Warren Ave. inside a Mobile gas station, the halal eatery is not only a hidden gem, but the highest-rated hot dog spot in Dearborn, boasting 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp.

Try the Traditional Dog with onions, relish, ketchup and mustard; the Cheesy Dog topped with nacho cheese and Doritos; or the BLT, a deep-fried hot dog wrapped in turkey bacon and buried under lettuce, tomato and mayo. Burgers and loaded fries round out the menu.

Yelper Terrill H. wrote, “So me and the wife took a chance at this place because of the location (inside a gas station), but don’t let that stop you from enjoying the food here. Your food is fresh and made to order … with a vast variety of different burgers, dogs and fries to choose from, they will get my business again.”

2. Caesars Coney & Grill

PHOTO: AL P./YELP

Next up is Caesars Coney & Grill, situated at 24455 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights. With four stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the casual eatery has proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features full breakfast every day of the week, sandwiches, salads, pita wraps and more. But if you’re there for the hot dogs, options include one topped with Doritos and creamy slaw; another with tomato, onions and mustard; and a classic coney dog.

Yelper Amelia B. wrote, “Good attentive waitress who went above and beyond. Went for breakfast and was not disappointed. Had a huge menu with interesting sandwiches and hot dog combinations.”

3. Joe’s Top Dog Restaurant & Bar

PHOTO: STEVE L./ YELP

Joe’s Top Dog Restaurant & Bar, located at 13342 Michigan Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner and traditional American spot four stars out of 22 reviews. Stop by on Friday nights and enjoy your meal with live jazz or score discounted coney dogs on Wednesdays.

The menu includes just two hot dog options: the coney dog that the eatery says “started it all”; and the Jim Padilla Special, named for the former Ford Motor Co. president, which features a natural casing dog topped with ground Angus beef, chili, mustard and onion.

“Quite possibly the best coney dogs in Michigan!” wrote Yelper Bill F. “Excellent prices (Wednesdays have cheap coney day!), great people and all around great lunch experience. Highly recommend this place!”

