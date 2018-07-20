With NABJ’s National Convention about to open in Detroit for the first time in 26 years, it was a riveting far ranging conversation on the state of journalism, diversity and leaders making a difference as the round table of Sports Commentator Terry Foster, Detroit Free Press Senior News Editor James. G. Hill and C & G Newspapers Reporter Brian Brown joined “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about it.

The NABJ Convention will be held Aug 1-5 in Detroit with over 3,000 journalists and well known media celebrities like Tyler Perry, ESPN’s Jemele Hill and others expected. The region has been preparing for the event as the Metro Detroit Convention and Visitors Bureau created a welcoming video for it featuring Dan Gilbert, Mayor Mike Duggan, former Mayor Dennis Archer, WWJ Newsradio’s Vickie Thomas and others.

Brown, who is Vice President for Print- Detroit Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), discussed the wide range of events taking place. It will also include a high powered panel about diversity.

The roundtable also discussed a turbulent week for President Donald Trump who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and talked about Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election. Trump changed his stance on the matter which the panel debated.

Hill, who oversees political coverage for the Free Press, talked about Michigan’s Aug. 7 primary and getting more voters to the poll.

Foster, who wrote a sports column at Detroit Free Press and Detroit News, along with Hill and Cain, who currently writes a column about business and politics for the Freep, shared memories of the late Robert G. McGruder, former Free Press Editor who is being honored posthumously with NABJ’s 2018 Legacy Award for his efforts to keep a focus on inclusion and diversity in the newsroom.

The three each worked with Mr. McGruder. He was a trailblazer who opened doors for many journalists across the nation.

And the show wound down with a tribute to Dan Ewald, former media relations person for Detroit Tigers, who died at the age of 73. Mr. Ewald, who teamed up with Sparky Anderson as they wrote books and created CATCH, the children’s charity for sick children

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.