Hudsonville Ice Cream wants to celebrate Detroit, with a birthday party open to all. This free event includes scoops of ice cream, games and giveaways! Raffle prizes include a one-year supply of Hudsonville Ice Cream, tickets to Cedar Point, and gift cards to local establishments.

WNIC’s Jay Towers and other personalities from local iHeartRadio stations will be in attendance, serving ice cream and mingling with guests who come downtown to partake in the birthday festivities.

Metro Detroiters can stay up-to-date on event information on the official Facebook event page at http://bit.ly/detroitbirthday.

via the Patch.