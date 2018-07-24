  • CBS 62 Live Video

BAY CITY (AP) — A $1,000 reward is being offered as part of an effort to catch a suspected serial arsonist in Michigan.

The update Monday from Crime Stoppers comes after the Bay County sheriff’s office said last week authorities formed the Arson Task Force to consolidate their efforts.

Authorities say that since April 7 there have been 10 vehicle arsons reported in Bay County, including four in Hampton Township and six in Portsmouth Township. Each involved a vehicle parked near a residence. In one case, fire spread to a home in Portsmouth Township.

The area where the fires are reported is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

A sheriff’s fire investigator is leading the task force. The Bay City and Hampton Township police departments are involved along with Michigan State Police.

