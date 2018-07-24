Filed Under:detroit, Detroit Proud, Seen in Detroit
(credit: Shutterstock)

Happy Birthday, Detroit! Today, Detroit turns a whopping 317! In honor of this monumental birthday, we’ve themed this week’s “Seen In Detroit” around some of our favorite snaps of The D!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

Happy Birthday Detroit 🖤 #detroit #313onelove #317

A post shared by 313ONELOVE (@313onelove) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s