Happy Birthday, Detroit! Today, Detroit turns a whopping 317! In honor of this monumental birthday, we’ve themed this week’s “Seen In Detroit” around some of our favorite snaps of The D!



New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!