MICHIGAN — Michigan State Police are joining law enforcement officials in five others states this week to crack down on motorists who aren’t giving emergency vehicles enough space on the side of the road. Now through noon on Saturday, authorities will be patrolling for this offense.

According to Michigan’s Move Over law, drivers are required to either change lanes or slow down when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with its emergency lights activated. This law includes fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, road service trucks and other rescue vehicles.

Drivers found guilty of violating the Move Over law face a misdemeanor charge, four points on their record and fines of $150.

Click here for more.