MOUNT CLEMENS (AP) — A Michigan woman who says she was forced to give birth in a suburban Detroit jail two years ago is suing over allegations her civil rights were violated.

Jessica Preston filed a federal lawsuit this month alleging Macomb County Jail staff ignored her when she went into labor while being held for driving on a suspended license in 2016. Preston says she gave birth on a filthy cell floor in Mount Clemens after repeated attempts to tell jail staff of her high-risk pregnancy and requests to go to the hospital.

The lawsuit alleges “deliberately indifferent actions and inactions” by several defendants, including correction officers, the county and Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

Wickersham’s attorney filed a motion last week seeking to dismiss Preston’s claims against him.

Preston says she hopes her lawsuit prevents other babies from being born behind bars.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.