Filed Under:2018, Michigan, rural

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP (AP) — Authorities say four calves have died after fireworks shot from a moving vehicle sparked a grass fire along a road in rural Michigan.

The Sanilac County sheriff’s office says it responded to a call early Saturday about the fireworks in Greenleaf Township, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Detroit.

The sheriff’s office says the fire spread and killed four calves on the property. Ten calf hutches use to provide shelter for animals also were damaged.

Tips are being sought from the public about the case.

