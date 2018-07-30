Five Michigan companies are among the best employers in the country for women, according to an inaugural ranking from Forbes released Tuesday. A total of 300 American companies made Forbes’ list.

The No. 1 company on Forbes’ list was Iowa-based Principal Financial Group. According to Forbes, 59 percent of the company’s employees are women and the company offers benefits like flexible work schedules and onsite child care. Principal Financial Group also helps women move up in the corporate world, Forbes says.

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine was ranked No. 2 on the list. According to Forbes, women comprise 77 percent of Penn Medicine’s workforce and 55 percent of its executive positions. Five of Penn Medicine’s seven CEO positions are held by women, according to Forbes.

Hallmark Cards, BayCare and Oregon Health & Science University closed out the top five spots overall on the list.

Here are the 5 Michigan companies that made the list:

Quicken Loans, No. 13

Stryker, No. 27

Consumers Energy, No. 151

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Michigan, No. 216

DowDuPont, No. 278

