Undercover detectives last week arrested a 59-year-old man in Holly who reportedly wanted to have sex with what he believed to be a 14-year-old female on social media. On Tuesday the Macomb County Sheriff’s Macomb Area Computer Enforcement (MACE) unit discovered Billy Goldsmith had a personal profile and reached out to a teen decoy and asked to “hook up,” police said.

MACE detectives controlled the female profile while Goldsmith continued to make inappropriate sexual conversation after being reminded of the female’s age several times. Goldsmith sent photographs of male genitalia to the female and requested to meet with her for sexual purposes, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Goldsmith was given an address by undercover MACE detectives to meet with the female in Harrison Township.

Click here to continue.