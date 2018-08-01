  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMSteve
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, Michigan, storms, weather

DETROIT (AP) — Severe thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on the Detroit area, leaving some roadways flooded.

The National Weather Service says early Wednesday that 2½ to 3 inches (6.4 to 7.6 centimeters) of rain fell overnight in parts of Wayne and Monroe counties. At least one Detroit-area freeway was temporarily closed by flooding, but the roadway reopened as the water receded.

The storms prompted tornado warnings in some Detroit suburbs before moving out of the area. Flood warnings were in effect Wednesday morning.

The storms also brought high winds and scattered power outages.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s