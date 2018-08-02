MICHIGAN — Michigan officials have confirmed the first human West Nile Virus infection in 2018 after a blood donor tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus in Sanilac County, located in Michigan’s thumb region.

“This is an important reminder to stay vigilant and protect against mosquito bites throughout the summer and into the fall,” said Dr. Eden Wells, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive. “Residents should use insect repellent, drain standing water around the home and take extra care during peak mosquito-biting hours between dusk and dawn.”

Blood donations are screened for West Nile prior to distribution, to ensure that the blood supply is safe from the virus. Blood donations that test positive for West Nile virus are discarded and not used for transfusions.

According to officials, the donor is not reporting any illness. Most people who become infected with West Nile virus will not develop any symptoms. However, some become sick three to 15 days after exposure.

About one in five infected persons will have mild illness which may include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting diarrhea or rash. About one in 150 infected people will become severely ill. Severe symptoms of WNV are associated with encephalitis or meningitis, and may include a stiff neck, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, muscle weakness, convulsions and paralysis. People 60 and older are more susceptible to severe WNV disease symptoms.

