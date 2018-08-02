MICHIGAN — The back-to-school season is right around the corner and the folks over at Niche are cranking out their annual reports of the best schools and districts around the country.

The latest report ranks schools in each state, based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.”

Here’s a look at Michigan’s Top 25 high schools, according to the new report:

25. Central High School (Grand Rapids)

24. Washtenaw Technical Middle College (Ann Arbor)

23. International Academy of Macomb

22. East Grand Rapids High School

21. H.H. Dow High School (Midland)

20. Athens High School (Troy)

19. Grosse Pointe North High School

18. Wylie E. Groves High School (Birmingham)

17. Northern High School (Grand Rapids)

16. Community High School (Ann Arbor)

15. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor)

14. Bloomfield Hills High School

13. Grosse Pointe South High School

12. Saline High School

11. Rochester Adams High Schools

10. Pioneer High School (Ann Arbor)

Click here for the full list: