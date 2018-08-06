  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Historic Preservation Network and the Detroit Land Bank Authority are presenting a walking tour showcasing vacant houses in an eastside neighborhood.

Organizers say the Aug. 18 Vacant not Blighted event is intended to highlight the beauty and potential of homes in Detroit’s Riverbend/Jefferson Chalmers area.

It will feature storytelling about the community with stops outside three Land Bank-owned homes.

doll house heidelberg fire Event to Showcase Potential of Vacant Houses in Detroit

Michigan Historic Preservation Network Executive Director Nancy Finegood says “learning about a building’s past inspires people to see these empty houses as potential future homes, rather than another future demolition.”

Information on buying and renovating historic homes also will be available.

