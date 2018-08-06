METRO DETROIT — Michiganders will start their week off with a bout of severe storms moving west to east across the state. A storm warning is in effect for the following counties all across the southern part of the state.

Around Metro Detroit there is a slight chance of severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon, but the primary risk will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated quarter-sized hail will also be possible.

The greatest threat for the severe storms is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the forecast, with a lesser risk until midnight.

Prepare for showers on Tuesday afternoon, before we head into a mild week.

The west side of the state will be dealing with heavy rainfall, larger hail and possible flooding, according to the forecast.

