NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are looking for answers in the death of a baby found floating in the East River in an area popular with tourists near the Brooklyn Bridge and South Street Seaport.

Officials want to know: How long was the boy in the water before an Oklahoma family spotted him Sunday afternoon? Why was he wearing only a diaper? Where are the adult or adults who were supposed to be caring for him?

A medical examiner will determine how the boy, about 8 months old, died. Police say he showed no signs of trauma.

Diana Campbell, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, first noticed the baby around 4 p.m. Sunday. Her husband, Monte, waded into shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline, retrieved the baby and started CPR.

He said the baby wasn’t breathing and showed no pulse.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.