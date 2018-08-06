  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a possible ammonia leak at a beverage distribution business in Detroit prompted a call for hazardous materials crews.

Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell tells The Detroit News that the leak was reported Monday morning on the city’s east side.

No injuries were immediately reported, but fire crews initially waited for hazardous materials crews to respond. The cause of the possible leak is under investigation.

WWJ-AM report authorities blocked off the streets around the business.

