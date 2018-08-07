(CBS Detroit) – With Michigan’s primary only days away, indications are it could be a record turnout Tuesday as voters head to the polls.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of “Michigan Matters” and talked about the primary. Already 50 percent more Michigan residents requested absentee ballots than four years ago (600,00 vs 400,000).

Typically voter interest wanes in primaries, particularly in off-presidential years. But buoyed by divisiveness in politics and term limits– more candidates are running for office in Michigan which has caused an uptick in voter interest.

“The challenge is to make sure people who requested ballots turn them in,” said Johnson.

In addition to the gubernatorial primaries, there are several competitive congressional races, a red-hot contest on the GOP U.S. Senate side for the right to face Sen. Debbie Stabenow this fall, and other races gaining attention.

The roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Randy Richardville, appeared with Cain to dissect the myriad of races and make some predictions of outcomes of the contests.

