  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, Detroit Pistons, Sachin Gupta

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have hired Sachin Gupta as their assistant general manager.

The Pistons announced the move Tuesday.

Gupta was a special adviser to Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey last season. He previously worked for the Philadelphia 76ers under then-GM Sam Hinkie.

Ed Stefanski, a special adviser to Pistons owner Tom Gores, says Sachin has a great handle on analytics and will be a “tremendous resource” for the basketball operations team.

The Pistons have been overhauling their front office after the departure of Stan Van Gundy , who was their coach and team president for four seasons.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s