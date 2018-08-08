MT. VERNON, Ky. (CBS Local) – Police in Kentucky say a woman who got tired of waiting for her relatives to pick her up from the hospital stole an ambulance and then tried to go on a carjacking crime spree.

Pamela Cash was at Rockcastle County hospital on Aug. 6 and was reportedly waiting for a ride from her sister when her patience apparently ran out. “She said she got tired of waiting on her sister at the hospital and took the ambulance,” police chief Brian Carter said, via WKYT.

The 51-year-old allegedly drove for about three miles in the commandeered emergency vehicle before witnesses claim Cash got out and started rummaging through other cars parked outside the Christian Appalachian Project. Cash was allegedly looking for someone’s keys so she could steal a car and ditch her ambulance, police say.

Woman stole ambulance but police say what is more troubling is that she tried to steal another car at at place that helps others. More on @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/5jay4Wvup5 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 6, 2018

“Noticed a woman looking in some of our personal vehicles parked here at our office,” Jenny King, who works at the non-profit said, via WYMT. King added that workers thought Cash was a patient in the ambulance before realizing no one else was with her in the stolen $100,000 vehicle.

She was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief and theft. The theft charge was later upgraded when the value of the ambulance was taken into account.