Detroit Proud is collaborating with The Ferndale Set to bring you exclusive new content from the local music scene! We’ll have video performances (courtesy of The Ferndale Set) paired with Q&A interviews, featuring all genres of artists from around Detroit. If you’re not yet familiar with our friends, The Ferndale Set, then let us introduce you!

The Ferndale Set is a music production studio blending music and community by creating high-quality video and sound productions that benefit the Detroit music scene. Their focus is to celebrate local music and provide a platform for artists to be heard.

This premiere post features a local multi-instrumentalist by the name of Gerald “Pac-Man” Dixon II who has grown up around music his entire life and creates jazzy, bluesy tunes.

Check out the video premiere above, and our Q&A with Gerald “Pac-Man” Dixon II below!

You’re a talented multi-instrumentalist. How did you get involved in music?

My father engulfed me in the realm of music. I started on the drums then was introduced to the saxophone at my elementary school (Flics), embraced the piano in middle school (Hutchins), and honed in my musical skills in high school (Cass Tech) and college (Michigan State).

Which instrument is your favorite to play?

Saxophone is my favorite.

What inspires you to make music?

People’s joy, sorrows, passion, love, anger, sadness, fun. Life is what inspires me.

What are some of your short-term and/or long-term goals as an artist?

Short term and long term is to get people to think differently about life. People go through life with issues and stress and my music is to motivate, inspire, and encourage people to follow dreams and push past the fears.

What does it mean to you to be an artist from Detroit?

To be honest, to be an artist from Detroit means that you make a difference. You impact the world because you are a part of such a rich musical background of artists with soul, techno, R&B, funk, hip-hop. So much passion and talent!

Favorite spot to perform in Detroit – and why?

Club N.E.P. (North End Productions)! There’s such an authenticity, and a raw passion for their craft (music, acting, art comedy, poetry, and singing). It’s all there and safe in its location.

What do you like to do when you’re not writing, recording, or performing?

You’ll find me playing video games, talking to friends, going to the park or the movies, playing board games, or telling really funny corny jokes.

For more amazing productions from The Ferndale Set check out their YouTube channel here!