  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMSteve
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Proud, election, photography, Seen in Detroit, vote

What would Election Day be without those fabulous Election Day sticker selfies? Check out some of our favorite snaps from local Michiganders sporting their stickers after exercising their right to vote!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

Ian #voted. I did not. 😵yet.

A post shared by Kayleigh (@kayleigh_hearts) on

Who’s going to the watch party tonight?? 🇺🇸

A post shared by Zuni Jilani (@zunijilani) on

#ivoted #vote #voted #michigan #brianpickellforjudge

A post shared by Stephanie Breznau (@thevintagecanvas) on

Boom! #voted

A post shared by Jason Rollin (@jasonrollin) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s