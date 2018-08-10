  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Grand Prix will run on Belle Isle for at least three more years.

Michigan’s Department of Natural and race organizers announced an agreement on Friday that includes an option to extend the deal through 2023. The previous deal expired after this year’s race.

The contract cuts down the time the Detroit Grand Prix has access to the island to 60 days in 2019. It previously had 84 days to set up the race track and take it down.

The state will get an annual fee of $325,000 after being paid $200,00 per year. The Detroit Grand Prix will give $125,000 per year for island improvements.

The Detroit Grand Prix has run on Belle Isle since 2012.

