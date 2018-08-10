Looking for a mouthwatering breakfast and brunch meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Troy, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your morning cravings.

1. Jonny Cakes Cafe

PHOTO: JONNY CAKES CAFE/ YELP

Topping the list is Jonny Cakes Cafe. Located at 4916 John R Road, it’s the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Troy, boasting four stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp.

Check out Jonny’s Original Buttermilk Pancakes; a breakfast burrito with eggs, chorizo, onions and corn served with potatoes; or a Pollo Benedict with chicken, guacamole and tomato on an English muffin for breakfast. French toast, waffles, crepes and skillets are also on offer. Lunch options include salads, sandwiches, burgers and wraps. Check out the full range of menu options here.

2. First Watch

PHOTO: FIRST WATCH/ YELP

Next up is First Watch, situated at 812 E. Big Beaver Road. With four stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp, the cafe has proven to be a local favorite. The national chain offers breakfast and lunch fare.

Try The Traditional with eggs any style, bacon or sausage, toast and choice of potato; the Chickichanga, which includes whipped eggs, chicken, chorizo, onions and avocado in a tortilla; or usual suspects like Belgian waffles or French toast with a variety of flavor options. Check out the website for all of the menu options.

3. Lukich Family Restaurant

Photo: Sandy l./ Yelp

Lukich Family Restaurant, a breakfast and brunch spot combining American and Polish cuisines, is another go-to, with four stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Located at 3900 Rochester Road, the diner has been serving the Troy area since 1992.

The extensive menu includes breakfast, lunch and dinner fare. For breakfast, check out economically pleasing choices like the Troy Special with two eggs, bacon, sausage, choice of potato and pancakes or French toast. At lunchtime, there are burgers and sandwiches like the classic club.

This place’s Polish influences are most prominent on the dinner menu, where visitors can find Lukich’s Super Combo with stuffed cabbage, Polish sausage, sauerkraut, pierogi and potato pancakes. See the full menu here.

4. Elaine’s Bagels

PHOTO: TANYA D./ YELP

Elaine’s Bagels, which has earned four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp , is at 3879 Rochester Road. Grab a single, half dozen or a dozen bagels, with flavors that include super onion, garlic, egg, salt, Parmesan, asiago and more.

Elaine’s Bagels also offers breakfast and lunch bagel sandwiches. Try the egg and ham sandwich early in the morning or opt for the pizza bagel for lunch. Check out the website for more information.

5. Metro Deli & Grill

PHOTO: SVETO A./ YELP

Last but not least, there’s Metro Deli & Grill, a local favorite with four stars out of 24 reviews. Stop by 2075 W. Big Beaver Road, Suite 106, to hit up the daytime eatery, which offers sandwiches and more, next time you’re in the mood. Established in its current form in 1997 by brothers Steve and Saso Apostolovski, a wide variety of breakfast and lunch specials are available every day.

On the menu, breakfast offerings include the customizable three-egg omelet, a croissant sandwich and French toast. For lunch, a number of sandwiches are available like the Jay’s Special with corned beef, coleslaw and Swiss cheese, and the T.J. Special with chicken breast, blue cheese and Dijon mustard on rye. See the full menu here. Metro Deli also caters.

