Craving schnitzel, kielbasa or pierogi? The very best versions of these classic Polish dishes in the Troy area are within your grasp.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Eastern European joints around Troy, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when nothing will do but dumplings.

1. Polka Polish Cuisine

PHOTO: CIJAY A./ YELP

Topping the list is Polka Polish Cuisine. Located at 2908 E. Maple Road, the down-home Polish eatery and beer bar is the highest rated Eastern European restaurant in Troy, boasting four stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers single out the dill pickle soup, stuffed cabbage rolls, and city chicken for special praise, as well as the pleasant ambience of the space.

2. Polish Market

PHOTO: DAVID M./ YELP

Next up is Polish Market, situated at 2938 E. Maple Road With four stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp, the Polish grocery store and deli has proven to be a local favorite for its jam-filled paçzki and extensive selection of sausages, pickles, and hot meals from the deli.

3. Lukich Family Restaurant

PHOTO: AMY M./ YELP

Last but not least is Lukich Family Restaurant, located at 3900 Rochester Road. Yelpers give the all-day Polish and American diner four stars out of 47 reviews.

Reviewers love the sizable portions and affordable prices on its specialties like farmer’s cheese pierogi and the potato pancakes, but the eatery also offers classic American diner food like omelettes, pancakes and hash browns.