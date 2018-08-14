DETROIT (Hoodline) – This just in: the priciest listing in today’s Detroit rental market is going for $37,499/month — a mind-numbing 1,026 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals countrywide. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only luxury residential listing in the city. But what top-notch amenities might one get for these high prices?

We took a gander at local listings in Detroit via rental website Zumper to unearth the city’s most lavish listings.

Check out the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

527 W. Lafayette Blvd. (Downtown)

First, check out this spot located at 527 W. Lafayette Blvd. in Downtown. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,423 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Detroit is roughly $725/month, this place is currently priced at $4,890/month.

The building boasts assigned parking, a fitness center, an elevator, concierge service, round-the-clock on-site management, a valet, secure entry, video intercom, a residents lounge, a business center with free wifi and dry cleaning services. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, large windows with city views, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island, a stand-up shower, double vanities, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this luxurious home.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Then, check out this place situated at 1117 Griswold St. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it spans 794 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Detroit is approximately $575/month, this place is currently listed at $3,600/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?

The building offers garage parking, an elevator, a valet, round-the-clock on-site management, secured entry and garage parking for a fee. In the furnished unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, state-of-the-art heating and cooling systems, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, designer lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows with views, a glass-encased shower, double vanities and extra storage space. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this luxurious house.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

3150 Woodward Ave. (Midtown)

Finally, here’s this rental situated at 3150 Woodward Ave. in Midtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it’s 683 square feet in size. This home is currently listed at $3,270/month. Why so steep?

The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, additional storage space, a valet, a residents lounge, bike storage, a private reading room and secret underground parking. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood and porcelain floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, recessed lighting and large windows with views. Pets too can partake in this opulent villa.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

