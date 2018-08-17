Comments
Here are the top stories for the week of August 13, 2018 that you may have missed on CBSDetroit.com.
- ‘Queen Of Soul’ Aretha Franklin Has Died At Her Home In Detroit: Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” who sang with matchless style on such classics as “Think,” ”I Say a Little Prayer” and her signature song, “Respect,” and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.
- Aretha Franklin Remembered: 7 Things You Should Know: Aretha Franklin, whose gospel-rooted singing and bluesy yet expansive delivery earned her the title “the Queen of Soul,” has died, a source close to the family said Thursday. She was 76.
- Escape From the Mayo Clinic: Alyssa Gilderhus’ family begged for her to be sent to the Mayo Clinic. They never thought they’d have to help her escape a few months later.
- Report: Priests Molested More Than 1,000 Children In Pennsylvania: A priest raped a 7-year-old girl while he was visiting her in the hospital after she’d had her tonsils removed. Another priest forced a 9-year-old boy into having oral sex, then rinsed out the boy’s mouth with holy water. The “real number” of abused children and abusive priests might be higher.
- Man Charged With Murder After Pregnant Wife And Two Daughters Go Missing: A Colorado man is facing three counts of murder after his pregnant wife and two young daughters disappeared this week, jail records showed Thursday.
- Man Who Followed Teen Into Restroom Beaten, Killed By Girl’s Father: An Arizona man has been accused of beating and killing the man who attempted to enter a bathroom stall that his daughter was in.
