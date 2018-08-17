This Week's Top Stories: Aretha Franklin Remembered, Parents Help Teen Escape Mayo Clinic, and MoreHere are the top stories for the week of August 13, 2018 that you may have missed on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit Residents Remember Aretha Franklin, Impact On CityTo the rest of the world, she was the "Queen of Soul" — a woman whose strong and soulful voice could effortlessly jump multiple octaves whether belting out tear-jerking ballads or jump-and-shout gospel.

NYU Makes Tuition Free For Medical Students New York University will offer a scholarship that covers tuition to every new, current and future medical student, it said Thursday.

President Trump Tells Sessions To Sue Certain Opioid CompaniesPresident Donald Trump urged his Attorney General Jeff Sessions to sue certain pharmaceutical companies that have contributed to the opioid crisis in the United States.

Why Pancreatic Cancer Is So DeadlyPancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of death from cancer in the United States, after lung and colorectal cancers

13-Year-Old Saginaw Boy To Undergo Surgery After Being Shot In The FaceAn 18-year-old man was arrested after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the face.