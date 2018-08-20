  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, detroit, Florida, murder

DETROIT – A vacation trip to Detroit turned deadly for a Clearwater, Florida, woman. Detroit Police have arrested Tykese Keaton-Baldwin, 20, of Tampa, for reportedly beating his girlfriend, Brittany Collett, 23, of Clearwater to death.

According to the Detroit News, Keaton-Baldwin is accused of killing his girlfriend on Aug. 11 in Detroit, where the couple was vacationing.

florida man Florida Man Accused In Death Of Girlfriend While In Detroit

According to Detroit Police, officers were called to a Detroit home around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, and found Collett’s face down on the grass with blood around her head. She was taken by EMS to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed she died from blunt force trauma.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s