DETROIT – A vacation trip to Detroit turned deadly for a Clearwater, Florida, woman. Detroit Police have arrested Tykese Keaton-Baldwin, 20, of Tampa, for reportedly beating his girlfriend, Brittany Collett, 23, of Clearwater to death.

According to the Detroit News, Keaton-Baldwin is accused of killing his girlfriend on Aug. 11 in Detroit, where the couple was vacationing.

According to Detroit Police, officers were called to a Detroit home around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, and found Collett’s face down on the grass with blood around her head. She was taken by EMS to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed she died from blunt force trauma.

