  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, detroit, police shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a 24-year-old man was critically wounded in an overnight shootout with police officers on the city’s northwest side.

Police say that officers were patrolling an area about 10 p.m. Monday near Eight Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway when one officer noticed a group of people and saw that one of them had a weapon.

Police say that man ran off as they tried to question him and the suspect apparently fired shots. Officers opened fire as well and the man was wounded.

Detroit police spokeswoman Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood says no additional information on the shooting was immediately available.

Chief James Craig was expected to give an update later Tuesday.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s