  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, detroit, National Guard

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Army National Guard is planning a series of emergency response exercises this week in Detroit.

The guard’s 46th Military Police Command is working with local, regional, federal and Canadian authorities. They intend to rehearse actions responding to hypothetical chemical, biological, nuclear or radiological attacks.

The exercises aim to simulate such attacks in a dense, urban environment. Locations include steam tunnels, the Detroit River, an office park and a skyscraper.

The three-day event kicks off Tuesday.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s