DETROIT (AP) — A funeral home director says Eddie Willis, a key session guitarist for Motown Records, has died at his Mississippi home.

Clark-Williams Funeral Home Director Clinton Williams said Willis died Monday in Gore Springs. He was 82.

Jack Ashford (R) speaks as he and Eddie Willis (L), surviving members of the Funk Brothers, attend a ceremony honoring the musicians with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 21, 2013 in Hollywood, California.The Funk Brothers was the nickname of Detroit, Michigan, session musicians who performed the backing to most Motown recordings from 1959 until the company moved to Los Angeles in 1972. AFP PHOTO/JOE KLAMAR (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Willis’ daughter, Terez Willis, told the Detroit Free Press he had been suffering from complications from polio, which he contracted as a child. His ailments prompted a benefit record to be released last year from a 2013 performance featuring the guitarist and other Motown alums.

Willis joined the Funk Brothers, Motown’s house band, at the time of the label’s 1959 founding in Detroit. The mostly behind-the-scenes studio group received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2013, a ceremony Willis attended.

Willis played on scores of hits, including the Temptations’ “The Way You Do The Things You Do” and Stevie Wonder’s “My Cherie Amour.”

