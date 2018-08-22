CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Local) – After breaking into the food industry with a line of soup and side dishes, Oprah Winfrey has decided to start tossing dough and create her own line of frozen pizzas. The new treat isn’t your classic frozen slice, these pizzas come with a cauliflower-based crust.

Oprah’s O, That’s Good! line of food products is reportedly trying to bring a “nutritious twist” to family meals.

“Pizza is a favorite, fun and easy food to share with family and friends,” Winfrey said in a statement. “We made part of the crust in my new pizza with cauliflower while maintaining that classic, cheesy pizza flavor you and your family love.”

Oprah and her business partner Kraft Heinz say the new 11-inch pizzas are between 280 and 330 calories and only contain three to five grams of saturated fat.

“At Kraft Heinz, we understand that the trifecta of great taste, real ingredients and convenience in food options is nearly impossible to find,” Christopher Urban, head of Mealtime Stories at Kraft Heinz said. “We wanted to bring excitement to the pizza category and give families even more delicious options to please everyone at the dinner table.”