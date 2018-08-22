Filed Under:cars, detroit, Detroit Proud, Motor City Muscle, photography, Seen in Detroit

Were you downtown last weekend for the first Motor City Muscle music and muscle car festival?

Re-live the excitement of Motor City Muscle in these snaps from local attendees!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

#Motorcitymuscle#hartplaza #detroit #acefrehley #bike #bikelife

A post shared by Kim Casteel (@detroit.kc.2101) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s