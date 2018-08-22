Were you downtown last weekend for the first Motor City Muscle music and muscle car festival?
Re-live the excitement of Motor City Muscle in these snaps from local attendees!
New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
Whatchu know bout @wayneondrums 📷 by @danplucinski @motorcitymuscleusa . . . #TheLows #keepitonthelows #music #band #rock #alternativerock #hardrock #detroit #detroitrock #motorcity #motorcitymuscle #festival #concert #photo #concertphotography #drum #drums #drummer #drumming #drumkit #drumset #percussion #beats #groove #pocket #feel #beat
Muscle Cars and Rock & Roll — thanks @motorcitymuscleusa for revving up our weekend! 🏎💨 . . . . . #dssentials #motorcitymuscle #firstannual #detroitfestival #musclecar #musclecars #detroitproud #candiddetroit #detroitusa #elitedet #detroitphotography #actuallydetroit #seenindetroit #downtowndetroit #hellodetroit #detroitmi #wearedetroit #detroit #detroitmichigan #rawdetroit #hellyeahdetroit #indulgedetroit #motorcity #onlyindetroit #scenefromdetroit #asdetroitsown #embracedetroit #detroitblogger #detroitgrammers #puredetroit
What a fun show!!! We loved Motor City Muscle. We hoped they loved us! #detroitrockcity #hartplaza #gibsonlespaul #ludwigdrums #gibsonthunderbird #detroit #rockandroll #gibson #marshallamps #orangeamps S/O to Haley Elizabeth for the photos!! More to come.#motorcitymuscleofficial #motorcitymusclefest