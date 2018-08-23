MARQUETTE (AP) — A northern Michigan physician was arraigned Wednesday on eight counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting two female patients.

Jonathan Robertson, 43, appeared in Marquette District Court and was ordered held on a $2 million cash surety bond, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said. Robertson has offices in Marquette and Traverse City.

The alleged assaults occurred in examination rooms between October 2014 and October 2015, Schuette said. One woman had sought treatment for an opioid addiction and the other was referred to Robertson for pain management.

Robertson allegedly penetrated one victim with an ungloved hand and forced her to perform oral sex on him in exchange for a prescription for Suboxone, a drug used to treat patients in opioid addiction recovery, Schuette said. During a subsequent visit, Robertson allegedly pulled down his pants, exposed himself and forced the woman to perform oral sex on him, the attorney general said. He then gave her $200 cash for a prescription that he requested from a pharmacy.

Schuette said the other woman sought treatment from Robertson for a sore muscle in her hip and that Robertson sexually assaulted her during multiple visits, including penetrating her at least once with an ungloved hand, Schuette said. Robertson prescribed painkillers for the woman.

Anyone with information related to Robertson is asked to call Lt. Robin Lynde with the Michigan State Police at 313-418-2731.

The court doesn’t have online records, and it wasn’t clear if Robertson had an attorney who might speak on his behalf. Robertson doesn’t have a listed phone number in either Marquette or Traverse City.

