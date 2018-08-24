MICHIGAN — The Michigan Court of Appeals on Wednesday ordered that an initiative to raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 be placed on the November ballot.

The move rejects the restaurant industry’s challenges to petition signatures and how the measure is written, the Associated Press reported.

Michigan’s hourly minimum wage is $9.25 and, starting in 2019, will increase annually with inflation unless the unemployment rate is high. Under the proposal, the wage would rise to $10 in 2019, $10.65 in 2020, $11.35 in 2021 and $12 in 2022, with yearly inflationary adjustments afterward.

The minimum wage for tipped employees would gradually increase from the current $3.52 until reaching the minimum wage for all other workers in 2024.

