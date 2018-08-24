DETROIT — If you’re an investor with a million bucks to play with in the city of Detroit, you won’t want to miss this 4-unit building on Detroit’s East Ferry Street in the Cultural Center.

Walking distance to the Q Line, DIA, Detroit Public Library and a slew of other institutions, restaurants and shops — plus Wayne State University — this is an ideal spot for many renters.

The building includes coveted outdoor space in the city and a sizable yard to be pet friendly.

Take a look at the specs:

Address: 626 E Ferry St, Detroit, Michigan

Price: $1,295,000

Square Feet: 9524

Bedrooms: 20

Bathrooms: 8 Full and 4 Half Baths

Built: 1912

