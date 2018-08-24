Comments
DETROIT — If you’re an investor with a million bucks to play with in the city of Detroit, you won’t want to miss this 4-unit building on Detroit’s East Ferry Street in the Cultural Center.
Walking distance to the Q Line, DIA, Detroit Public Library and a slew of other institutions, restaurants and shops — plus Wayne State University — this is an ideal spot for many renters.
The building includes coveted outdoor space in the city and a sizable yard to be pet friendly.
Take a look at the specs:
- Address: 626 E Ferry St, Detroit, Michigan
- Price: $1,295,000
- Square Feet: 9524
- Bedrooms: 20
- Bathrooms: 8 Full and 4 Half Baths
- Built: 1912
