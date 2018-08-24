(CBS)-– Lyft is making sure you have no excuse to keep you from casting your vote by helping get people to the polls in November.

The company has announced they they’ll offer half-price rides through their app to encourage voter turnout in the upcoming midterms.

It will certainly help because, in 2016, 15 million people registered to vote but never did. They cited transportation issues as the reason why.

So, Lyft will give riders 50 percent off a ride to the voting booth during the midterms. For voters living in low-income areas, the ride will be free.

It will also provide the locations of polling places on the app’s map to make it easy to find for each user.

In addition to this, starting on Friday and until September 25, the app is offering links to help you register to vote.

Midterm elections take place on November 6.

Lyft’s release said getting more people to the polls is more important than ever.

The last presidential election was decided by 80,000 votes in just three states, proving every vote matters.

