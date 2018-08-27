Coldwater – The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing teen and believes she may be in Michigan.

Police said Lita Smoker, 13, was last seen at her home in Indiana early Friday morning, Aug. 24.

Police believe Lita is in Coldwater, Michigan.

She is described as 5’2” and 130 lbs. She has blue eyes and dark blonde hair, which could be dyed red.

Police do not know what kind of clothing she is wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (260) 665-3131 or 911.

