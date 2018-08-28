WEST BLOOMFIELD — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan as he roots for a Republican nominee in this November’s election. Pence will be in West Bloomfield on Wednesday to join in a John James for Senate event, according to reports.

James is a political newcomer endorsed by President Donald Trump just weeks before this month’s election. James defeated competitor Sandy Pensler earlier this month and is now the Republican nominee running against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is seeking her four term.

