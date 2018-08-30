  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, crime story, Michigan

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (AP) — A suburban Detroit man wanted by police in the slayings of his sister and her boyfriend has been arrested at an Ohio library.

Clinton Township police say Robert Marzejka was arrested Wednesday, three days after the victims’ bodies were found in trash bags. He’s charged with first-degree murder in Macomb County.

Police say Marzejka was arrested without a struggle at a library in Cincinnati. He’s being held Thursday at the Hamilton County, Ohio, jail while awaiting an extradition hearing Friday.

The bodies of 18-year-old Danielle Marzejka and 19-year-old Seren Bryan were discovered Sunday in a shed in Clinton Township.

