LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Bureau of Elections says a group has collected enough valid voter signatures to put a voting initiative on the November ballot.

The Promote the Vote proposal would allow same-day voter registration and no-reason absentee voting, among other things. The drive was organized by the American Civil Liberties Union, the League of Women Voters and the NAACP’s state and Detroit branches.

A staff report released Friday estimates that 321,000 valid signatures were turned in. Roughly 315,000 are needed. The report came after the state conducted a larger sample of signatures because an initial sample was inconclusive.

The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers still must vote to certify the initiative.

