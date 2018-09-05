  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, drowning, Minnesota

Minn (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a teenager who drowned in a northeastern Minnesota lake was from Detroit, Michigan.

Authorities say first responders pulled 18-year-old Sean Westly Giles Jr. from Miners Lake in St. Louis County Monday afternoon. Giles had been swimming with a group of friends near a boat landing on the north side of the lake when he disappeared under water.

He was recovered about 20 minutes later and was taken to Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s