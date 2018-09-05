  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, Dallas, offbeat

DALLAS (AP) — Police have detained a “ranting” man accused of crashing a pickup truck into a Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas during a live newscast.

KDFW posted details on Facebook Wednesday morning showing photos of the front of the vehicle rammed into windows near an entrance. The man paced and scattered papers outside. He was not able to enter the building and was soon arrested.

Anchors who continued on the air through the 7 a.m. newscast, despite the crash, say nobody was hurt.

A KDFW statement says “a man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning” and “jumped out and started ranting.”

Police haven’t returned messages about the suspect or a possible motive.

