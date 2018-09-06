DETROIT (Hoodline) – Looking to try the top whiskey spots around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top whiskey bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Cornerstone Barrel House

PHOTO: CORNERSTONE BARREL HOUSE/ YELP

Topping the list is Cornerstone Barrel House, a whiskey bar and New American eatery. Located at 1456 Woodward Ave. downtown, the locally owned spot is the highest rated whiskey bar in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp.

Expect to see fresh locally sourced food and whiskey varieties such as Crown Royal special reserve, 12-year Eagle rare small batch bourbon, 18-year Glenfiddich scotch and Death’s Door white Irish whiskey. (You can view the full menu here.)

2. The Whisky Parlor

PHOTO: LINDSAY B./ YELP

Next up is downtown’s The Whisky Parlor, situated at 608 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp, the lounge and whiskey bar has proven to be a local favorite.

This intimate second-floor hideout above the historic Grand Trunk Pub features “a curated collection of liquor, wine and artifacts,” with a food and drink menu paying homage to the many past proprietors who’ve occupied the space since its development in 1879.

Come try whiskey offerings like Tennessee Gentleman Jack, Detroit City Distillery rye or (if you’re looking to indulge) Jefferson’s Reserve Grand Selection Chateau Suduiraut Sauternes cask finish bourbon. (See the full selection here.)

3. McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar

PHOTO: MCSHANE’S IRISH PUB & WHISKEY BAR/ YELP

Corktown’s McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar, located at 1460 Michigan Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the drink destination four stars out of 89 reviews.

The spot — with additional outposts in Ypsilanti and Belleville — features pub fare like shepherd’s pie and crab cakes, along with an extensive whiskey menu with single malt scotch varieties, Woodford brandy cask finish bourbon, a full array of Irish whiskey and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

