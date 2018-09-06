ROYAL OAK — The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) is looking for a “toadly” new candidate to leap into office this November as Mayor of Amphibiville. The 2-acre wetland village that is home to the Detroit Zoo’s National Amphibian Conservation Center is seeking a “newt” leader for a two-year term.

Amphibiville’s outgoing mayor – Trinity Favazza, 11, of Shelby Township, Mich. – will travel to Washington, D.C., Sept. 21 as one of ten students nationally to receive the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2018 President’s Environmental Youth Award. She is being recognized for her work to protect local wetlands and raise awareness of amphibian conservation as Mayor of Amphibiville.

“Having a mayor of this important conservation center helps spread our mission to younger generations who have so much to contribute as they grow up and become stewards of this planet,” said DZS Executive Director and CEO Ron Kagan.

Click here to continue.