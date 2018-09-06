  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, blind, Deaf, Michigan, Survey

LANSING (AP) — The state of Michigan wants to learn about the needs of deaf, blind and hearing-impaired residents.

The Department of Civil Rights launched an online survey Thursday to learn more about that population and how people get access to government, health care and other parts of civic life. The state says it’s the first effort in roughly 30 years.

Annie Urasky, director of the Division on Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing, says the survey will help create a comprehensive picture of the needs of the community.

The survey will be available for eight weeks at www.NotWithoutUsMich.org/survey . The state says many partner agencies throughout Michigan will be providing computer access. The results will be delivered by early 2019.

The state is being assisted by Madonna University’s sign language department.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s