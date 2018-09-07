METRO DETROIT — A cool down is in store for metro Detroit this weekend, taking temps from 90 degrees down to the high 60s and mid 70s. Expect cloudy skies and a chance of showers throughout the weekend.

Here’s a full look at the weekend weather forecast:

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

