  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, detroit, housing

A federal grant is boosting the work of a Michigan program aimed at putting more health care professionals in underserved communities.

Wayne State University announced this week that its program, the Michigan Area Health Education Center , has received $1.1 million from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

Most of the money will be used to strengthen the center’s statewide network of five regional centers as well as career preparation and continuing education programs.

The grant also includes money specifically for worker training activities to support opioid use disorder diagnosis, prevention and treatment.

The Detroit school established the center in 2010.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s